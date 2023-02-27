Viral video: Shardul Thakur dances with fiancée Mittali on Shreyas Iyer’s song, watch

Source: Twitter

It is indeed a wedding season for the Indian cricketers as after KL Rahul and Axar Patel, now star all-rounder Shardul Thakur is all set to marry his girlfriend Mittali Parulkar today (February 27). Mittali is a Mumbai-based businesswoman and founder of ‘The Bakes’.



A video from Shardul’s pre-wedding ceremony has gone viral where he can be seen dancing with bride Mittali Parulkar as his teammate and KKR captain Shrayes Iyer was on the stage singing for the couple. The video was first shared by Kolkata Knight Riders on their official Twitter account which was later retweeted by many.



Fans praise the impromptu performance by the cricketers who were later seen singing the famous Bollywood song ‘Tum Jo Mera Sath Do’. The performance was well-received by netizens who seemed to be enjoying the dancing and singing skills of their favourite cricketers. Many videos from Shardul Thakur’s pre-wedding ceremony have surfaced on the internet and are loved by fans.

Earlier this year, Indian opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel married Athiya Shetty and Meha Patel respectively, whereas Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya remarried his wife Natasa Stankovic on Valentine's Day.



Shardul will be seen in action in the IPL from April 1 where Kolkata Knight Riders will be playing against Punjab Kings in their season opener.