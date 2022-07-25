IND vs WI: Video of Shreyas Iyer's 'finger on the lips' celebration goes viral

In the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad Indian batter Shreyas Iyer pulled a stunning catch off Shardul Thakur's delivery on the 4th ball of the 47th over.
Thakur had bowled a fuller-length delivery to Rovman Powell and it saw the West Indian batter smash the ball with a strong bottom hand. However, Iyer was able to grab a good catch at the long-off.
Not just that, the vice-captain was also seen putting his finger on his lips to celebrate the wicket and silence the crowd.
Not the first time Iyer had a unique style of celebrating after taking a catch. In the first ODI against Windies, Iyer had grabbed a good catch to dismiss Shamarh Brooks in the 24th over. The batter celebrated the wicket in by showcasing his dance moves.
As for the clash, half-centuries from Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel had helped Team India win the second ODI by two wickets. India has now taken a winning 2-0 lead in the series.