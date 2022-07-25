Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs WI: Video of Shreyas Iyer's 'finger on the lips' celebration goes viral

Not the first time Shreyas Iyer had a unique style of celebrating after taking a catch

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 07:41 AM IST

IND vs WI: Video of Shreyas Iyer's 'finger on the lips' celebration goes viral
Shreyas Iyer's unique celebration after taking a catch

In the second ODI at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad Indian batter Shreyas Iyer pulled a stunning catch off Shardul Thakur's delivery on the 4th ball of the 47th over.

READ | IND vs WI: Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel help India secure thrilling 2-wicket win in 2nd ODI

Thakur had bowled a fuller-length delivery to Rovman Powell and it saw the West Indian batter smash the ball with a strong bottom hand. However, Iyer was able to grab a good catch at the long-off. 

Not just that, the vice-captain was also seen putting his finger on his lips to celebrate the wicket and silence the crowd.

WATCH:

Not the first time Iyer had a unique style of celebrating after taking a catch. In the first ODI against Windies, Iyer had grabbed a good catch to dismiss Shamarh Brooks in the 24th over. The batter celebrated the wicket in by showcasing his dance moves.

As for the clash, half-centuries from Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel had helped Team India win the second ODI by two wickets. India has now taken a winning 2-0 lead in the series.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 401 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.