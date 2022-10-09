Search icon
Urvashi Rautela gets trolled by Rishabh Pant fans as she arrives in Australia ahead of T20 World Cup

Urvashi Rautela on Sunday shared pictures from her flight as she arrived in Australia where the T20 World Cup will also be taking place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

Urvashi Rautela gets trolled again after sharing pics from Australia

The drama between Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant refuses to come to a still as the actress has once again hogged the limelight through her latest social media activity. Urvashi on Sunday shared pictures of herself as she jetted off for Australia, wherein the T20 World Cup will also be taking place. 

Rishabh Pant is already in Perth, training with his teammates, and as soon as Urvashi shared pictures of herself, announcing that she too will be in Australia soon, fans couldn't keep calm as they shared hilarious memes and brutally trolled the Bollywood actress. 

She took to Instagram and wrote, "followed my heart, and it led me to Australia." 

READ| Urvashi Rautela drops 'Happy Birthday' reel, netizens tease Rishabh Pant saying 'samajh rahe ho na'

This, after the actress had earlier grabbed headlines as she put up an anonymous 'Happy Birthday' wish on Rishabh Pant's birthday wherein she was also seen blowing a kiss. 

After Urvashi posted pictures of herself en route to Australia, fans bashed her for her behaviour, while some others shared hilarious memes about the whole scenario. 

Check how fans reacted:

READ| After saying 'sorry,' Urvashi Rautela clarifies her apology was not for Rishabh Pant

For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant have been in the headlines ever since she made the revelation during one of her interviews that some 'RP' had come to meet her. They had a public feud wherein she called the Indian cricketer 'chotu bhaiya' but later she also apologized to the 25-year-old. 

Meanwhile, the Indian team is currently training in Perth, ahead of their first match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 23. 

