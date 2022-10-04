Urvashi Rautela drops 'Happy Birthday' reel, netizens tease Rishabh Pant saying 'samajh rahe ho na'

Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant celebrates his 25th birthday on October 4 and netizens are pouring in their wishes for the wicketkeeper-batsman on social media. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who is often involved in the social media feud with Pant, took to her Instagram account and dropped a video captioned Happy Birthday indirectly wishing the cricketer on his special day.

The Hate Story 4 actress dressed in a red outfit and looked beautiful smiling widely in a short clip which she set to the background music of Student of the Year. Along with the clip, she wrote, "Happy Birthday" and added a red balloon emoji. Netizens were quick to correlate her video with Rishabh's birthday and dropped hilarious comments below her clip.

Multiple Instagram users commented, "Rishabh pant ka birthday hai" with laughing in tears emoji, while one netizen wrote, "Bhai log udhar Isha Negi pant ko happy birthday love bol rahi hai aur urvashi ji ne pura video hi bna dala". One user also tagged Pant and wrote, "Bhai samajh rahe ho na".

Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi also dropped a reel on Tuesday featuring Pant on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Happy birthday my love" and added a red heart emoji. In 2019, Pant had dismissed dating rumours with Urvashi and made his relationship with Isha Instagram official as he shared a picture with her and wrote, "Just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."



After their dating rumours surfaced in 2018, the tensions between Urvashi and Pant increased recently from her interview in August wherein she claimed that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad after seeing "16-17 missed calls".

Rishabh then took to his Instagram story (which he deleted after a few hours) and wrote, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them". He added hashtags - 'Mera Picha Chhoro Behen', and 'Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai' at the end of the note.

The actress also took to Instagram to respond to Rishabh's story. She posted a note which read, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball...main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hashtags - "RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter, and Don't take advantage of a silent girl".

Later, in September, Urvashi was seen saying 'sorry' in a video when asked about Rishabh and after a couple of days, she took to her Instagram Stories and clarified that her sorry was meant for her fans as she wrote, "These days official news articles and so called mem pages (worst marketers) are more scripted than movies or tv show!!! That sorry was for my fans and loved ones that I had nothing to say... #WhyTheNewsIsNotTheTruth #FalseMisleadingLight #greatscript #FactsAreNotCopyrigthable. Peace out."