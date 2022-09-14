Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

After saying 'sorry,' Urvashi Rautela clarifies her apology was not for Rishabh Pant

It seems like Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant's war will continue, as the actress stated that she apologised to her fans and not to the cricketer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

After saying 'sorry,' Urvashi Rautela clarifies her apology was not for Rishabh Pant
Urvashi Rautela

The brawl between actress Urvashi Rautela and her rumoured boyfriend cricketer Rishabh Pant has taken a new direction. A few days back, a video of Urvashi saying sorry went viral, and many presumed that the actress apologised to Pant for mocking him. 

Now, Urvashi shared on her Instagram stories that the apology was meant for her fans and loved ones. Rautela added that media and meme pages have misconstructed her statement. Singh Saab The Great star added, "These days official news articles and so called mem pages (worst marketers) are more scripted than movies or tv show!!! That sorry was for my fans and loved ones that I had nothing to say... #WhyTheNewsIsNotTheTruth #FalseMisleadingLight #greatscript #FactsAreNotCopyrigthable. Peace out." 

Here's Uravashi's story

image

A video has been shared by InstantBollywood on Instagram in which the actress can be seen saying sorry to Rishabh Pant. She added, "seedhi baat no bakwas, isly me bakwas nahi krri."

For the unversed, it all started with an interview in which Urvashi said, “I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She further narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."

She added, "Mumbai aaye and mile, and bahar aate hi paps and all were there. It’s very important to give respect to the other person but I feel like media kisi bhi cheez ko, joh develop hone waali ho, pura kharab kar deti hai."

As soon as this interview went viral, Rishabh took to Instagram and wrote, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” He later deleted this post.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.