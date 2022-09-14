After saying 'sorry,' Urvashi Rautela clarifies her apology was not for Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela

The brawl between actress Urvashi Rautela and her rumoured boyfriend cricketer Rishabh Pant has taken a new direction. A few days back, a video of Urvashi saying sorry went viral, and many presumed that the actress apologised to Pant for mocking him.

Now, Urvashi shared on her Instagram stories that the apology was meant for her fans and loved ones. Rautela added that media and meme pages have misconstructed her statement. Singh Saab The Great star added, "These days official news articles and so called mem pages (worst marketers) are more scripted than movies or tv show!!! That sorry was for my fans and loved ones that I had nothing to say... #WhyTheNewsIsNotTheTruth #FalseMisleadingLight #greatscript #FactsAreNotCopyrigthable. Peace out."

Here's Uravashi's story

A video has been shared by InstantBollywood on Instagram in which the actress can be seen saying sorry to Rishabh Pant. She added, "seedhi baat no bakwas, isly me bakwas nahi krri."

For the unversed, it all started with an interview in which Urvashi said, “I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se delhi ki flight thi. In New Delhi, I was shooting full day and after about 10 hours of shooting when I went back, I had to get ready and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls."

She further narrated, "So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai."

She added, "Mumbai aaye and mile, and bahar aate hi paps and all were there. It’s very important to give respect to the other person but I feel like media kisi bhi cheez ko, joh develop hone waali ho, pura kharab kar deti hai."

As soon as this interview went viral, Rishabh took to Instagram and wrote, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.” He later deleted this post.