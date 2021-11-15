'Unfair decision': Shoaib Akhtar disappointed with Warner getting 'POTM' award, says THIS player deserved it

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reckoned that it was an unfair decision to give Australian opener David Warner the Player of the Tournament as he suggested Pakistan skipper Babar Azam should have won that award. Akhtar, who was in attendance for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand said that he was really looking forward to Babar picking up that trophy.

Warner coming off from a tough period after sitting out Sunrisers Hyderabad's last five games, turned it all around in the competition as his form was one of the big reasons for Australia going all the way.

Warner amassed 289 runs in seven games at an average of 48.16, striking at 146 and got three fifty-plus scores of 65, 89* and 53, with the last one coming in the big final.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, on the other hand, was the highest run-getter of the tournament scoring 303 runs in six innings at an average of 60 but a lesser strike rate of 126 and Warner helping his side to go on and win the trophy might have helped in the latter's case to win the award.

However, Akhtar wasn't really happy with the same. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Was really looking forward to see @babarazam258 becoming Man of the Tournament. Unfair decision for sure."

Warner stitched a 92-run stand with Mitchell Marsh, who stayed unbeaten on 77 off just 50 balls to help Australia chase down 173 runs with seven balls to spare in the final against New Zealand.