IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav's 4-wicket haul, Andre Russell's onslaught sees KKR cruise to comfortable win against PBKS

The punishment Andre Russell was giving Punjab Kings (PBKS) is officially over, as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by six wickets.

Russell Muscle smashed 70 runs in 31 balls and just prior to the man walking in, Punjab looked like they could defend their below-par total. Not just Russell, even wicketkeeper Sam Billings played an important knock as his 24runs off 23 balls helped the all-rounder go all guns blazing.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer had also contributed as he scored 26 runs off 15 balls while opener Ajinkya Rahane put 12 runs on the board off 11 balls. Venkatesh Iyer's three runs and Nitish Rana's duck did not spoil the party for KKR.

For Punjab, Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowler as he took 2 wickets, while Odean Smith and Kagiso Rabada took one each. However, Smith had to face Russell's onslaught as he two overs, he gave away 39 runs.

Earlier, a four-wicket haul from pacer Umesh Yadav helped Kolkata bowl out Punjab for 137 in 18.2 overs on Friday. KKR skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first. Umesh Yadav justified his captain's decision by dismissing Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal for 1 in the very first over.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle and the Sri Lankan hit Shivam Mavi for a boundary and three consecutive sixes in the fourth over before getting out to him for 31 off 9 balls.

Liam Livingstone then joined Dhawan and the duo took the team's total beyond the 50-run mark in the fifth over. In the last, over of the powerplay, Tim Southee dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for 16 caught by wicketkeeper Sam Billings as Punjab scored 62 for 3 in six overs.

Umesh Yadav was once again brought into the attack and he got his second wicket dismissing Livingstone for 19. In the very next over, Sunil Narine cleaned up Raj Bawa as Punjab lost half of its side for 84.

Southee was once again introduced into the attack and he struck by getting the wicket of Shahrukh Khan for a duck as Punjab were left tottering at 92 for 6.

Odean Smith and Harpreet Brar took Punjab's total beyond the triple-figure mark in the 14th over. Umesh Yadav was once again introduced into the attack and the Nagpur lad struck twice to dismiss Harpreet Brar for 14 and Rahul Chahar for 0 to take his tally to four wickets for 23 runs.

Just when it seemed that KKR will run over Punjab's batting line-up, Kagiso Rabada showed some fight hitting Southee for consecutive boundaries and a six in the 17th over.

In the next over, Rabada gave a similar sort of treatment to Shivam Mavi.

Rabada's restrain finally came to an end as Andre Russell dismissed him for 25 from 16 balls and in the next ball, Arshdeep Singh was run out as Punjab Kings folded for 137 in 18.2 overs.