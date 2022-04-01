IPL 2022: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday root for KKR at Wankhede Stadium, netizens react

As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has some special cheering squad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Donning tank tops with the KKR logo on them, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday were seen at the stadium gearing to cheer for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's Knight Riders. Before the game, the two ladies had taken to their Instagram stories and shared videos, where they had shared with fans that they will be at the stadium.

Seeing the ladies ready to cheer for the purple and gold side, fans were quick to take to Twitter to comment on the same.

Suhana Khan & Ananya Pandey are on here to support KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/JhPkapUSVX April 1, 2022

Ananya Pandey struggling so much to watch the match sitting in open stadium. — Akshay Devalapurkar (@ADevalapurkar) April 1, 2022

Ananya Pandey has more contribution for KKR than Morgan.. and she contributed at age of 12



Ananya >>> morgan — jä. (@jattuu12) October 1, 2021

Suhana Khan & Ananya Pandey are on here to support KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/taRhw064N5 April 1, 2022

As for the clash, KKR won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab. The side has managed to take two wickets as PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal departed for just a run and Bhanuka Rajapaksa for 31 runs of nine balls.

Ahead of the clash, KKR were fifth on the points table with a win and a loss to their name, while Punjab, on the other hand, was placed third with a win from the one game they played.