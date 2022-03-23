From Shah Rukh Khan's Wankhede ruckus to Harbhajan Singh's slap gate: Top 5 IPL controversies

Despite being one of the most entertaining T20 leagues around the globe, IPL has seen its fair share of controversies as well.
Despite being one of the most entertaining T20 leagues around the globe, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen its fair share of controversies as well. From Shah Rukh Khan's ruckus at the Wankhede Stadium, the slap gate scandal between Harbhajan Singh and S. Sreesanth, to the 'Mankad' row between Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler, IPL has seen it all.
In this article, we will revisit the most shocking moments throughout the history of the cash-rich league. Here are the top 5 IPL controversies:
1. Shah Rukh Khan's ruckus at Wankhede Stadium
In one of the weirdest and most shocking moments in IPL history, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was banned from entering Wankhede Stadium following a tiff between him and the security personnel in 2012. It was a big controversy at the time.
It was alleged that after Mumbai Indians (MI) beat KKR, Khan walked onto the ground and abused the officials. Khan was then banned for five years; however, it was revoked in 2015.
2. CSK and Rajasthan Royals banned for two years
Another top IPL controversy, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were banned from participating in the IPL for two years in 2015.
The suspension came after it was revealed that the officials of the franchises were involved in corruption.
The franchises were barred from participating in 2016 and 2017; however, both made a comeback in 2018 as CSK went on to win their third title.
3. Lalit Modi sacked in 2010, banned for life by BCCI
The IPL was Lalit Modi's brainchild. He was the league's first commissioner and chairperson, but in 2010, Modi was suspended by the BCCI.
In 2013, after he was found guilty of indiscipline and misconduct, he was banned for life.
4. When Harbhajan Singh slapped S. Sreesanth
In the first edition itself, IPL gave people plenty to talk about. When Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Harbhajan Singh slapped S Sreesanth, it caused a huge uproar.
Harbhajan was subsequently banned for the remainder of the tournament and wasn't even allowed to collect his salary by IPL.
The BCCI, in a separate inquiry, banned him for five games while Sreesanth later forgave his 'elder brother'.
5. When R. Ashwin 'Mankaded' Jos Buttler
In IPL 2019, Ravichandran Ashwin did something which nobody could have seen coming.
He 'Mankaded' Jos Buttler and the episode turned out to be a huge controversy.
Previously, 'Mankading' was considered against the spirit of cricket, but now recently MCC have changed the rules of the sport, and 'Mankading' will now fall under the category of 'run out'.