'Pathaan': Deepika Paudkone shows the middle finger to paps, Shah Rukh Khan spotted with her - LEAKED PIC

Deepika Padukone has lost her cool over 'Pathaan' photo leaks. In a new set of photos, he was spotted with Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand, and Deepika reacted in an unexpected way to the paparazzi. In a carousel post, we see, Deepika showing the middle finger to the paps.

Here are the photos

From the moment Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone released their upcoming film Pathaan's teaser, the excitement for the film is going up every other day. Now, as the team is busy shooting the film, another set of photos have been leaked from the sets. In these photos, we get a closer, clear look at Shah Rukh's character and his chiselled physique. It seems like Deepika will also turn up the heat on-screen, as she's looking hot in a yellow bikini.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are currently in Spain shooting for their next film 'Pathaan', the action entertainer with which SRK is making a grand comeback to cinemas after more than four years. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars John Abraham in the leading role.

After Shah Rukh's leaked pictures showing his washboard abs went viral on the internet, now netizens have unearthed pictures of Deepika from the film sets in which the actress is seen in the bikini. Deepika looks drop-dead gorgeous in the leaked photos and fans can't stop wondering what havoc will SRK-Deepika's burning chemistry will create on the big screen when the film arrives in theatres on January 25 next year.

'Pathaan' will unite Shah Rukh and Deepika again on screen after their successful outings in the actress' debut film 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007, romantic-comedy 'Chennai Express' in 2013, and action-comedy heist film 'Happy New Year' in 2014. The 2023 release is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who delivered the biggest blockbuster in 2019 - 'War' starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.