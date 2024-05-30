Viral video: Indian woman offers rental girlfriend services on Instagram with detailed 'rate chart', watch

An Indian woman's proposal for a rent-a-date service, echoing Japan's rental relationship phenomenon, sparks debate online.

In a move that's turned heads across social media, an Indian woman has stirred up a conversation by suggesting a service reminiscent of Japan's infamous rental relationships. While such arrangements are commonplace in Japan, they're relatively unheard of in India. However, one woman is challenging that norm with her innovative proposal.

Taking to Instagram, the woman, who operates under the handle @divya_giri__, posted a reel that quickly garnered attention. In the video, she can be seen posing in front of a mirror with a caption that reads, “Single? Willing to go on a date? Rent me for a date!!” She then proceeds to outline a range of rates for different types of dates, including a ‘Chill Coffee Date’ for Rs. 1500, a ‘Normal Date (Dinner & Movie)’ for Rs. 2000, and even a ‘Bike Date’ for Rs. 4000. Prices go up to Rs. 10,000 for services like a ‘Public Post About Our Date’.

The concept drew comparisons to Japan's well-established industry of rental relationships, which encompasses everything from girlfriends and boyfriends to entire families and friends. This unique aspect of Japanese culture has inspired various forms of media, including manga, anime, and movies.

However, not everyone was quick to embrace the idea. As the Instagram reel made its rounds on other platforms, skepticism began to surface. Some users expressed concerns about the legitimacy of the service, with one user cautioning, “All these are simply scams,” and another advising, “This is honey trap. So stay away from, if you trapped thn asking lakhs of money, so beware.”

Nevertheless, amidst the skepticism, some found humor in the situation, noting the entrepreneurial spirit behind the initiative. One user quipped, “When real jobs get dried up, new startups emerge with out of box thinking…”