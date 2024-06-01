How Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani celebrated granddaughter Veda's birthday during Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

Mukesh and Nita Ambani have four grandchildren: Prithi, Veda, Krishna and Aadiya. Krishna and Aadiya are the twins of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

The Ambani family on Friday, May 31, 2024, hosted a grand birthday celebration for their granddaughter Veda, the daughter of Akash and Shloka Ambani. The celebration will take place on the luxury cruise ship where they are currently hosting the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebration was themed "V Turns One Under the Sun," with a playful dress code for the occasion.

One of the Ambani fan pages took to their IG handle to reveal the first glimpse of Veda's first birthday celebration. The photo shows the charming sunflower décor that was installed on the cruise ship when it was turned into a sunflower world. We wonder how the birthday girl, Shloka, and her mother will be dressed for the special occasion.

Veda Ambani is the second child of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. In December 2020, they welcomed Prithvi, their son.

Meanwhile, The Ambanis are hosting lavish pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant this week in Europe. Four-day gala is being held on the cruise that is making pitstops in Italy and France, in cities such as Rome, Cannes and Portofino.