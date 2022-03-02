IPL 2022: Probable playing XI of defending champs Mumbai Indians

With the IPL 2022 campaign set to begin in less than a month, we take a look at how defending champions Mumbai Indians could line up this term.
With each passing day, we're inching closer to March 26, the day when the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes. Keeping that in mind, we're drawing up a list of probably playing XI of all 10 participating teams, starting with defending champions Mumbai Indians.
Having spent big on the likes of Ishan Kishan, and an injured Jofra Archer, Mumbai's strategy in the IPL 2022 mega auction surprised many. With a strong core that's still intact, here's how Mumbai Indians could line up in IPL 2022:
1. Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, the skipper who's led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles will open the defending champions once again in a bid to extend that wining run and add another IPL trophy to their glimmering trophy cabinet.
2. Ishan Kishan
After making Ishan Kishan the second most expensive Indian player in IPL history, Mumbai will be hoping that the youngster can fulfil his potential and eventually step into the shoes of skipper Rohit Sharma and maybe even replace him somewhere down the line.
3. Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav has been in scintillating form of late for India and the Mumbai based franchise would be happy that they chose to retain the local lad. With his current form, the 31-year-old would be a key player for Mumbai Indians' title credentials this term.
4. Tilak Verma
A relatively unknown commodity so far, Tilak Verma has the potential to be one of the break-out stars this season. It will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma utilises the youngster, given Mumbai Indians' thin middle-order, but Tilak certainly will be one of the youngsters to look out for.
5. Tim David
Letting go of Hardik Pandya must have been very difficult for Mumbai, but in Tim David, they have got an ideal replacement for the all-rounder. With his ability to bat and anchor the innings, David can be one of dark-horses this campaign.
6. Keiron Pollard
At number 6, one of Mumbai Indians' longest-serving players, Keiron Pollard will be equally as crucial for the team if they're to win the league this season. Having played T20I cricket all around the globe, Pollard's ability to change the course of the game with his big hits will be key.
7. Daniel Sams
A top fielder, who has been consistent in the Big Bash League, Daniel Sams is one of the youngsters Mumbai Indians will be counting on. He's got a knack for big hits and can deliver his quota of four overs as well. With the middle-order looking a little thin, Sams could be the make or break for the defending champs.
8. Jasprit Bumrah
Another one of Mumbai Indians' famed old guard, Bumrah will look to continue his recent good run in the IPL as well. He was rested for India recently, and has been gaining his match-sharpness of late, but come March 26, we could see the peak of Jasprit Bumrah once again, certainly, Mumbai Indians will be hoping so.
9. Mayank Markande
In 18 IPL matches so far, the youngster has registered 16 scalps. It was those numbers that probably would have forced Mumbai Indians to go all out for Markande. The leggie made his debut with Mumbai Indians and he could develop into a key player for them under Rohit Sharma's tutelage.
10. Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat could be Mumbai Indians' 3rd pace option this season, behind Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills, given his track record in IPL. In Unadkat, Mumbai invested in a player who has picked up 85 wickets in 86 IPL games, with a decent economy rate of 8.74.
11. Tymal Mills
While Tymall Mills will undoubtedly be crucial for Mumbai Indians with Jofra Archer injured for this season, until Archer's return, Mills will be expected to hunt in pair alongside Bumrah. A T20I specialist who can bowl some serious pace and has been consistent with England lately, Mills was an absolute steal at INR 1.5 crore.