IPL 2022: Probable playing XI of defending champs Mumbai Indians

With the IPL 2022 campaign set to begin in less than a month, we take a look at how defending champions Mumbai Indians could line up this term.

With each passing day, we're inching closer to March 26, the day when the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes. Keeping that in mind, we're drawing up a list of probably playing XI of all 10 participating teams, starting with defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Having spent big on the likes of Ishan Kishan, and an injured Jofra Archer, Mumbai's strategy in the IPL 2022 mega auction surprised many. With a strong core that's still intact, here's how Mumbai Indians could line up in IPL 2022: