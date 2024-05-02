MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR aim to solidify playoffs spot against MI

Follow live score from match 51 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and KKR here.

In the 51st match of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, at 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders currently hold the second position on the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches, totaling 12 points. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are placed 9th with 3 wins in 7 games, accumulating 6 points.

In their IPL history, these teams have clashed 32 times, with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious in 23 matches while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 9.