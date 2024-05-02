MI vs KKR IPL 2024 Live Score: KKR aim to solidify playoffs spot against MI

Cricket
Follow live score from match 51 of TATA IPL 2024 between MI and KKR here.
In the 51st match of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will face Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, at 7:30 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders currently hold the second position on the points table with 6 wins in 9 matches, totaling 12 points. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are placed 9th with 3 wins in 7 games, accumulating 6 points.
In their IPL history, these teams have clashed 32 times, with Mumbai Indians emerging victorious in 23 matches while Kolkata Knight Riders have won 9.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka