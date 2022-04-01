'Are they pulling an April Fool's day prank?': Netizens can't believe Punjab Kings batting collapse against KKR

After having a good win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the performance they are showing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is something fans did not expect. The side became all out for 137 and had 10 balls left.

Despite losing the wicket of Mayank Agarwal for just a run, PBKS started off strong with Shikhar Dhawan (16) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (31) giving the side a good start.

However, post that, the Punjab side had a bad batting collapse. Liam Livingstone (19), Raj Bawa (11) and Harpreet Brar (14) did try to stabilise the innings, but it was of no use. In fact, Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Chahar and gone for a duck that did not leave the side.

READ | IPL 2022: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday root for KKR at Wankhede Stadium, netizens react

Umesh Yadav was the pick of the bowler as he claimed four wickets while Tim Southee took two. Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi also contributed taking a wicket each. Seeing the way the side is playing got netizens talking, with some even asking if Punjab is pulling an April Fool's day prank on fans.

I think #PBKS is pulling an April Fool’s day prank. Good one guys. Zada ho gaya. — Punjab Puls (@moge_oye) April 1, 2022

pbks proving kl right with this kind of batting display after fantastic start.

now need some commentators appreciating kl for that decison of leaving pbks,but they will not..bcz it doesnt suit there agenda.. — Vikas Saddyan (@vikas_sadyan) April 1, 2022

PBKS are battling like crap right now wow 6/92 #ipl #PBKSvKKR — Adam Price (@Adam___Price) April 1, 2022

All set for KKR vs PBKS

You know who is going to win pic.twitter.com/RhT9nDCb45 — Jethiya (@Cricworld73) April 1, 2022

Kagiso Rabada (25 off 16) and Odean Smith (9 off 12) played a good tailender's innings and tried to put up a decent total on the board, but the side in total managed just 137 runs.

Earlier, the Kolkata outfit had won the toss and have opted to field against Punjab. The purple and gold side led by Shreyas Iyer has made one change as they have got in Shivam Mavi in place for Sheldon Jackson.

As far as the Punjab outfit is concerned, the side under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal will see overseas powerhouse Kagiso Rabada play for them. Sandeep Sharma makes way for the South African pacer.