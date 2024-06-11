Kalki 2898 AD: Abhishek Bachchan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati shower praise on trailer of Prabhas, Amitabh-starrer

Here's how celebs reacted to the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The Nag Ashwin directorial releases in cinemas on June 27.

The trailer of Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in their power-packed avatars, was unveiled on Monday, 10. The world of the upcoming sci-fi film has impressed the audiences, and even celebrities took to their social media handles to share their love for the trailer.

Abhishek Bachchan, whose father and the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama in the film, shared the trailer on his X and Instagram accounts, and wrote, "MINDBLOWING!!!!". Vijay Deverakonda also shared the trailer on his X account, and wrote, "Kalkiiiiiiii! This June 27th witness something special, I cannot wait! So many favourites coming together - rarely in cinematic history does a movie and team pull off something like this."

Kalkiiiiiiii

This June 27th witness something special, i cannot wait! https://t.co/iEm9QGDReM

So many favourites coming together - rarely in cinematic history does a movie and team pull off something like this @nagashwin7 #Prabhas annaa @deepikapadukone and the… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 10, 2024

Praising the director Nag Ashwin for his vision, Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram Stories, shared the trailer link and wrote, "What a world, Nagi my man". Nani also shared the trailer link on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "This dreamer Nag Ashwin is clearly dreaming big."









Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be the most expensive film in Indian cinema with a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. The Nag Ashwin directorial, produced by C.Aswini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt under their banner Vyjayanthi Movies, releases in cinemas on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

