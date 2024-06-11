Twitter
DNA TV Show: Analysis of hearing in Supreme Court on NEET-UG 2024 exam alleged paper leak

PAK vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Rizwan, Babar shine as Pakistan beat Canada by 7 wickets

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi appointed new Indian Army Chief

J-K: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter, operation underway

Remember Aanand Vardhan? Sooryavansham's Sonu, who gave 'zeher wali kheer' to Amitabh Bachchan, here's how he looks now

DNA TV Show: Analysis of hearing in Supreme Court on NEET-UG 2024 exam alleged paper leak

The petitions claimed that NTA arbitrarily gave grace marks in the NEET-UG exam.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 11:49 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Analysis of hearing in Supreme Court on NEET-UG 2024 exam alleged paper leak
On the complaint of paper leak and rigging in the NEET-UG 2024 exam, the Supreme Court has said that the credibility of NEET has been affected. Hence, the court wants answers. National Testing Agency (NTA) will have to file a reply as soon as possible.

The vacation bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday heard the petitions which alleged paper leak and rigging in the NEET exam. The Supreme Court was hearing two petitions - one hearing was on an old petition which stated the NEET paper was leaked. The second petition was filed on June 10 which alleged rigging in the results of the NEET exam. The petitions claimed that NTA arbitrarily gave grace marks in the NEET exam.

  • In these petitions, NTA has been asked that:
  • What was the basis for giving grace marks to the 44 toppers?
  • How did 67 students get 720 out of 720 marks in the exam?
  • How did 6 students from the same exam centre top with 100% marks?
  • How many students got 718 or 719 marks
  • Why was the result released on 4 June, 10 days before the scheduled date?

These are the questions to which NTA has not been able to give satisfactory answers so far or perhaps does not want to give. But now NTA has no option of not answering because this time the question has been asked directly by the Supreme Court.

This case will be heard in the top court on July 8 in which the petitioners have two main demands.  First, the NEET paper leak should be investigated by SIT. Second, the NEET exam held on May 5 should be cancelled and the exam should be conducted again. Now, the Supreme Court has to decide whether the NEET exam will be cancelled or not.

NEET-UG, 2024, was held on May 5 and results were declared on June 4. It was expected to be declared on June 14. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
