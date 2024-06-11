Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan likely to be Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister

This development comes after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena formed an alliance and won the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2024

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan might become the new Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, according to a News18 report. This development comes after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena formed an alliance and won the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2024. TDP secured 135 seats in the 175-member assembly, while Jana Sena won 21 seats. Their ally, the BJP, won 8 seats.

Earlier, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Kalyan met with the state governor to stake their claim to form the government.

Dr Daggubati Purandeswari, the president of the Andhra Pradesh BJP, informed reporters that Naidu was chosen as the leader of the NDA legislative assembly during a meeting earlier in the day.

She stated, "There was an NDA meeting today in which Chandrababu Naidu was elected as the leader of the NDA Legislative Assembly. We have just come to the Governor and submitted a request letter to him that he should invite Chandrababu Naidu to form the government immediately. The Governor has responded positively and said that following the proper procedures, he will call Naidu to form the government immediately. The swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow."

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, will administer the oath of office to Naidu at 11:27 am on Wednesday. The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.