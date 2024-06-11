Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi appointed new Indian Army Chief

He is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

The Union Government has appointed Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi as the next Chief of the Army Staff. He will take over as the new Army chief on 30 June after the present Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj C Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM demits office. Dwivedi presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff. He assumed his current role on 19 February 2024.

He is an alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa (MP) and was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984, a unit he later commanded. During his illustrious career spanning across 39 years, he has held command appointments in challenging operational environments, spanning the length and breadth of the country. He commanded his unit in Kashmir Valley as well as in Rajasthan.