J-K: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter, operation underway

A joint police and para-military operation is going on. One terrorist neutralised so far, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 10:08 PM IST

J-K: Terrorists attack house in Kathua, 1 killed in encounter, operation underway
Two days after the terror attack in Reasi in which 10 pilgrims were killed, terrorists fired at a house in Saida village in the Hiranagar area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot. One terrorist has been killed and an operation is going on.

"I am in continuous online contact with DC Kathua Sh Rakesh Minhas in the wake of terrorist attack on a house in village Saida in Hiranagar sector close to the International Border. I am also in touch with SSP Kathua Sh Anayat Ali Choudhary who is on the spot," Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted. A joint police and para-military operation is going on. One terrorist neutralised so far, he added.

 

 

Further details are awaited.

