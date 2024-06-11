Noida news: Two killed as bus rams into boundary wall of residential society in Sector 118

Police said the bus broke through the boundary wall of Sri Ram Apartment after it lost balance.

A bus carrying private company employees rammed into the boundary wall of a residential society in Sector 118 of Noida. The incident took place around 6.30 pm at Sri Ram Apartment in which two people were killed, as per reports. Police said the bus broke through the boundary wall of Sri Ram Apartment after it lost balance. The bus driver and conductor ran away after the incident.

"This road accident occurred near Sri Ram Apartment in Sector 118 of Noida. One person died and the other is critically injured and under treatment at the hospital. This is a tourist bus...It broke through the boundary wall of Sri Ram Apartment after it lost balance..," DCP Vidya Sagar Mishra said

WATCH Uttar Pradesh: A bus entered a residential society after breaking through the wall of the society in Sector 118 of Noida. Police Force present at the spot. 2 people injured and taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/OI3bmz5LET — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 11, 2024

One eyewitness Bhagat Singh, said, "...A momos stall was just set up there when the bus rammed into it. Three people were at the stall, and two of them came under the bus."

READ | Bulldozer driver vandalises toll plaza in UP after being asked to pay fee, watch viral video here