Salman Khan's first painting Unity 1 goes on sale soon, here's how you can buy it

Here's how you can buy Salman Khan's first painting Unity 1, which goes on sale on June 14 on Artfi.

Salman Khan's first painting titled Unity 1 will go on sale on June 14 on art technology company Artfi. The superstar took to his X (previously known as Twitter) account recently and made the announcement, "Exciting news! My first art piece, Unity 1, will be available for sale on @artfiglobal. Don't miss your chance to own a part of this special painting. Click the link to learn more about the artwork, and get ready to grab your favorite fractions."

The superstar's painting Unity 1 is listed on Artfi's website with the description, "Salman Khan is an Indian actor, producer, singer, and television personality known for his significant contributions to the Indian film industry. Beyond his cinematic achievements, Salman Khan is also an accomplished painter and philanthropist, using his platform to advocate for social causes and promote cultural diversity. His Unity series serves as a poignant reflection of the diversity, love, and respect that characterise Indian society."

Exciting news! My first art piece, "Unity 1," will be available for sale in 7 days on @artfiglobal Don't miss your chance to own a part of this special painting. Click the link to learn more about the artwork, and get ready to grab your favorite fractions!… pic.twitter.com/8J08sp8HCV — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 8, 2024

Talking about Artfi, it is an innovative art company dedicated to making art accessible to a wider audience through fractional ownership and modern technology. Founded by Asif Kamal, Artfi bridges the gap between art and technology, bringing unique artworks to the global market. The official spokesperson and the CEO of Artfi mentioned that there is a tremendous interest from users wanting to acquire Salman's art. Despite the high demand, the price will be kept fixed for his first art offerings rather than opting for an auction model. This decision was made so his fans could afford and collect his work.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be seen next in Sikandar. The action-packed entertainer is directed by AR Murugadoss of Ghajini-fame, stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, and is slated to release on the occasion of Eid 2025. The actor was last seen in Tiger 3, which grossed over Rs 450 crore at the global box office.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan in this National Award-winning film

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.