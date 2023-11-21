Headlines

Cricket

Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal get new leadership roles in Pakistan cricket team

Umar Gull will serve as the fast bowling coach while Ajmal comes in as the spin bowling coach

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made significant moves, appointing former cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as bowling coaches for the men's national team. Gul, renowned for his fast bowling prowess, brings extensive coaching experience, having previously worked with Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, served as Afghanistan's national bowling coach, and recently guided Pakistan's bowlers in specific series.

Ajmal, a former top-ranked ODI bowler, joins with a wealth of experience, having been a bowling coach for Islamabad United and boasting an impressive international career record. Both Gul and Ajmal expressed enthusiasm about contributing to Pakistan's bowling strength, gearing up for their roles in the upcoming Test series against Australia and the subsequent T20I series against New Zealand.

This change in coaching staff follows Pakistan's disappointing exit from the Men's ODI World Cup 2023. Alongside these coaching appointments, Wahab Riaz takes on the role of chief selector, while Mohammad Hafeez assumes the positions of team director and head coach during the team's tours to Australia and New Zealand.

Furthermore, the team will see new leadership, with Shan Masood set to captain in Tests and Shaheen Shah Afridi taking the reins in T20Is after Babar Azam's resignation from captaincy post-World Cup. These transformations signal a fresh chapter for Pakistan cricket, aiming to bolster the team's performance under new guidance and leadership.

