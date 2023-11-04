'Tough to digest....': Hardik Pandya issues statement following exclusion from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Pandya sustained the injury while fielding during his own bowling in the match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

Star India all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has been ruled out of the ongoing World Cup due to his failure to recover from an ankle injury. Pandya sustained the injury while fielding during his own bowling in the match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. As a result, he was unable to participate in the following games against New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka.

In a recent post on X, Hardik Pandya expressed his difficulty in coming to terms with the fact that he will be unable to participate in the remaining matches of the World Cup.

"I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP," he wrote.

Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll… pic.twitter.com/b05BKW0FgL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 4, 2023

According to a media release by the ICC, Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has participated in 17 ODIs, has been selected as the replacement for Pandya in the Indian squad. However, before officially joining the team, the approval of the Event Technical Committee is necessary.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager – Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives).

Team India has secured a spot in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2023! Their remarkable victory against Sri Lanka, with a staggering 302-run lead, has propelled them to this prestigious stage. What's even more impressive is that they remain the only undefeated team in the tournament thus far. Their next challenge awaits them on Sunday, as they prepare to face South Africa in their eighth league match.