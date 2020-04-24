Top sports news: Wishes pour in as Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, Gambhir performs last rites of his domestic help & more

In Friday's top Sports News (April 24, 2020), we have Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 47th birthday.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. 'Have a blast at home Paaji': Sports fraternity wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday

Born on April 24, 1973, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar's effect on the game of cricket especially in India is huge. Called the 'God of cricket', he changed the face of the game and young generations looked up to him as a role model.

2. Gautam Gambhir's heartfelt gesture to perform last rites of his domestic help is winning hearts

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir performed the last rites of his domestic help from Jajpur during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown couple of days back.

3. Coronavirus: ECB calls-off professional cricket till July in England and Wales amid COVID-19 outbreak

ECB announced the decision that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until July 1 amid the COVID-19 outbreak across the nation.

4. 'Don't think he wants to play for India': Harbhajan Singh makes bold claims about MS Dhoni's Team India future

Harbhajan Singh expressed his thoughts on former Team India skipper MS Dhoni's possible comeback into the Men In Blue squad.

5. Virat Kohli dedicates heartwarming post to Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

Team India skipper Virat Kohli extended birthday wishes towards legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as he turns 47.