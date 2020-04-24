'Don't think he wants to play for India': Harbhajan Singh makes bold claims about MS Dhoni's Team India future

Veteran Indian spin bowler Harbhajan Singh expressed his thoughts on former Team India skipper MS Dhoni's possible comeback into the Men In Blue squad.

As per Harbhajan's eye-brow raising claim, Dhoni doesn't even intend to make a return to the national team during an Instagram Live session with India opener Rohit Sharma.

The 39-year-old also revealed that the 2019 World Cup semifinal match vs New Zealand was MS's last game and he will not be returning to the side now.

"You should look to know whether Dhoni wants to play for India or not. As far as I think, I do not think he wants to play for India."

"I think he knew that the 2019 World Cup was the last tournament for him in India colours," Harbhajan said.

While speaking on the same topic, Rohit said: "I request you to please ask Dhoni yourself, we do not know what is happening with him."

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was to be the return of Dhoni, however, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the cash-rich tournament until further notice amid COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has not played a single match for Indian since the 2019 World Cup semi-finals exit.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.