Virat Kohli dedicates heartwarming post to Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday

Team India skipper Virat Kohli extended birthday wishes towards legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as he turns 47 on Friday (April 24).

Kohli took to social media to wish the 'Master Blaster' of cricket on his special day.

"Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

HERE IS THE POST:

Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Mj7tE9evHg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020

Born on April 24, 1973, Tendulkar's effect on the game of cricket especially in India is huge.

Called the 'God of cricket', he changed the face of the game and young generations looked up to him as a role model.

From making many records to receiving the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India’s highest sporting honour - Tendulkar holds a special place. Not just that, in 1999 and 2008, Tendulkar received the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also wished Sachin a very happy birthday and wrote: "Happy Birthday, Bossman. Legacy you've left behind in the sport is immortal. God bless Champ."

Sachin was also a key part of the Indian team which won the 2011 Cricket World Cup, which was his sixth world cup appearance.