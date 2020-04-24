Coronavirus: ECB calls-off professional cricket till July in England and Wales amid COVID-19 outbreak

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday (April 24) announced the decision that no professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until July 1 amid the COVID-19 outbreak across the nation.

England's Test series against West Indies and England women's ODI match against India have both officially been postponed.

"The season remains subject to ongoing advice from government and health experts, and continued consultation with all broadcast partners to determine the optimum way to fulfil fixtures both domestically and internationally," the ECB confirmed in a statement.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

"Our plan is to reschedule international matches as late as possible in the season to give the best chance of play. The Vitality Blast will also now occupy the latest possible season slot to offer as much time as possible to play a County short-form competition," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said.

"Our biggest challenge, along with other sports, is how we could seek to implement a bio-secure solution that offers optimum safety and security for all concerned. The guidance we receive from Westminster will help us shape how we deliver this," he further added.

