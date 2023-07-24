This player owns most expensive house in all Indian cricketers; not MS Dhoni, Sachin, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma

While many believe that Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni’s houses are the most expensive, one Indian cricketer owns the most expensive house in Team India, worth Rs 80 crore.

Indian cricketers are known to have a lavish lifestyle, surrounded by expensive things because of their high salaries and expensive endorsement deals. While many know that MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar have luxury houses which are spread over acres of land, one cricketer has the most expensive house in all of the cricket fraternity.

The most expensive house owned by a cricketer does not belong to MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma, but Virat Kohli, who has surpassed all the cricketer-owned properties. King Kohli owns a lavish luxury bungalow in Gurugram, Haryana which is worth Rs 80 crore.

Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma own the massive 10,000 sq feet bungalow in Gurgaon in the city’s poshest neighbourhood, with the house currently priced at Rs 80 crore. Virat Kohli’s lavish house is located in C Block of DLF Phase 1, Gurugram.

The house is a testament to Virat Kohli’s career and his king-sized life with almost all the amenities that one might need to live lavishly present inside his house. The luxury house has a hanging swimming pool, a gymnasium, and even more.

The massive Gurugram bungalow has marble flooring and glass décor, with spacious rooms, a high-tech gym, a bar with exquisite liquor, and many other amenities which make this place the height of luxury.

While Virat Kohli’s Gurugram home, worth Rs 80 crore, is deemed the most expensive in the cricket fraternity, the next in line with an expensive house is Yuvraj Singh, who has a lavish apartment overlooking the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, worth Rs 64 crore.

Further, Sachin Tendulkar has a massive house in Mumbai which is worth over Rs 35 crore, and MS Dhoni is currently living in a farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand worth Rs 6 crore.

