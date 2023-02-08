Inside pics of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's ultra-luxurious Mumbai home worth over Rs 30 crore with sea facing balcony

Virat kohli and Anushka Sharma's Mumbai home

Former India skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are without doubt one of the most popular couples in the country. Kohli and Anushka got married on 11 December 2017 and are proud parents of a baby girl named Vamika.

Kohli and Anushka live in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. In this article, we will take you inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Shama's apartment, which according to reports is worth Rs 35 crore.

Virat and Anushka live on the 35th floor in the C Tower of the ultra-luxurious complex named Omkar 1973 in Worli, Mumbai.

Virat and Anushka’s apartment has four modern bedrooms, which are equipped with modern facilities, a large terrace, a gym and a garden area.

The balcony area of Kohli-Anushka’s home features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, wooden flooring and a glass ledge. The balcony is the USP of this apartment as it offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

Virat Kohli is currently in Nagpur preparing for the first Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is set to begin tomorrow (February 9).