'The pitch will miss you': PM Narendra Modi sends message of hope to injured Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Dhawan had suffered a thumb injury after being hit by Pat Cummins while batting against Australia. The Indian team manager, Sunil Subramaniam, confirmed on on Wednesday that Dhawan will not be able to play at least till mid-July ruling him out of the reminder of the tournament. The BCCI has roped in Rishabh Pant as the replacement in India’s squad of 15.

While this news has been a big disappointment for Dhawan, he has received support from all over with many wishing the the batsman a 'speedy recovery'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that Dhawan will missed but expressed hope that he will be back soon on the field.

"Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation" he tweeted.