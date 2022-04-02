TATA IPL 2022 points table, Orange, Purple caps: After victory over Punjab Kings, KKR sit on THIS spot

After playing three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) currently occupy the top spot with two wins and a loss.

The purple and gold side completed a comfortable victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match eight of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Punjab outfit was completely dominated as KKR easily chased down the target with 5.3 overs to spare.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa came out all guns blazing and scored 31 runs in just nine balls, but the southpaw was sent back by Shivam Mavi with Punjab at 43/2 in 3.5 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (16 off 15 balls) too could not stay for long and soon after there was a batting collapse. A late finish from South African pacer Kagiso Rabada (25 off 16 balls) had helped Punjab post a total of 137/10 in 18.2 overs. Express pacer Umesh Yadav scalped four wickets and gave away just 23 runs in his four-over quota.

Coming in to chase, KKR had a poor start as despite making 50+ during the field restrictions, they lost four crucial wickets - Ajinkya Rahane (12 off 11 balls), Venkatesh Iyer (3 off 7 balls), Shreyas Iyer (26 off 15 balls) and Nitish Rana (0 off 2 balls). However, Sam Billings (24 off 23 balls) and all-rounder Andre Russell (70 off 31 balls) took the charge and made a mockery of Punjab's bowling unit.

With the victory while KKR sits atop the table, Punjab moves to the seventh spot. The second place is occupied by Rajasthan Royals (RR) who will be playing their next game on April 2 against Mumbai Indians (MI) who are currently at the ninth spot.

Delhi Capitals (DC) are placed third while Gujarat Titans (GT) sit in the fourth spot. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with a victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) sit in fifth place while the latter side is placed in the eighth spot.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are in the sixth position and the last place is held by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who had faced a crushing defeat in their very first game.

Current list of Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Andre Russell (KKR) - 95 runs

Purple Cap holder: Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 8 wickets

IPL 2022 format:

This year, the IPL has two new teams, with all franchises having changed their squads and even a different format. However, this will not necessarily impact the points system. This year the format will see 10 teams being split into two groups - Group A and B.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans