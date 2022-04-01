WATCH: Andre Russell's boundary to reach 50 almost hits umpire, netizens enjoy Muscle Man's show

Total carnage is surely what Andre Russell decided for today as he smashed the Punjab Kings bowlers all across the park in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder came in when the side had lost some crucial wickets. He along with Sam Billings first steadied the innings and soon the Russell Muscle show began.

Russell's unbeaten 70 off 31 deliveries included two boundaries and EIGHT sixes. He was at his destructive best as KKR chased down 138 inside 15 overs.

Not just that, when he was nearing his half-century he hit a boundary that almost smashed the umpire, who had to duck to save his life.

WATCH:

Andre Russell gets to his 50



Insane knock!!!!



Brutal striking#IPL2022 #KKRvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/3TjGdL0JRo — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 1, 2022

With KKR crossing the line in just 14.3 overs, clinching the contest by six wickets, netizens took to Twitter to praise the dasher.

Similarity between Wrestle Mania and Russell Mania pic.twitter.com/zbTLijiDU4 April 1, 2022

Kkr is so much stronger with Andre Russell in the best mode! #KKRvsPBKS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 1, 2022

Earlier KKR had won the toss and opted to bowl. Umesh Yadav who found his form continued to wreak havoc with the new ball as he claimed four wickets.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa did try to stabilise things for Punjab, but the southpaw lasted just nine balls and managed to score 31 runs with three fours and as many sixes.

Besides Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, and Raj Bawa also got starts, but could not convert to high scores. A handy 25-run cameo from Kagiso Rabada helped Punjab post 137, but that was the maximum they could do.