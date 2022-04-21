Axar Patel vents out frustration on Covid situation within DC camp, says '1 dinn khilate hai, 3 dinn andar daalte hai'

Axar Patel talks about Covid-19 situation in DC camp

When the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 decided to host the tournament in India, a lot of questions were raised regarding the Covid-19 situation in the country. However, the cash-rich league went ahead and saw the event be played in only Maharashtra at three venues - Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune - in four stadiums.

And despite all the safety measures and bio-bubble security, the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise saw their camp get hit by the virus just days ahead of their game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). But the side stood strong and went on the play and even win the clash.

With six covid positive cases in their camp, two of them being foreigners, the Capitals rose to the occasion and produced a brilliant game courtesy of their bowlers who restricted Punjab to a modest total of 115 runs in 20 overs, which would be the lowest total of this season so far. In reply, Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner flexed their muscles and helped chased down the required target in just 10.3 overs.

READ | IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav's classy gesture, shares Man of the Match award with Axar Patel

While the win surely was like a breather to the Capitals, all-rounder Axar Patel surely is not happy with the situation within the team. The DC player was overheard saying that he is not enjoying and before the start of the post-match press conference, unaware that he was live Axar said, "Kahan maza aa raha hai, 1 dinn khilate hai, 3 dinn andar daalte hai".

However, by the time the player realised it, it was too late. Not just that, even during the mid-innings break, Axar made everyone laugh with his take on the situation.

He said, "The wicket is a bit sticky and it’s holding up a bit, we figured that out in the powerplay itself. Livingstone who is the leading run-getter from them, the wicket was my favourite wicket, I just tried to bowl to my strength. We tried to focus on cricket, nothing else once we reached the ground, that’s what Ricky (Ponting) told us".

"Kisiko pata hi nehi kab kaun positive a jaye," he added leaving Harsha Bhogle laughing.

The covid-19 situation in Delhi Capitals camp:

Tim Seifert became the second overseas player after Mitchell Marsh tested positive for Covid-19. The update had come shortly before the scheduled start of the Capitals' match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday.

The positive result emerged after a round of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday morning and it is learnt that Seifert, the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter, will be moved to a facility away from the team hotel to isolate.

Seifert is the sixth member of the Capitals contingent to test positive, after Marsh, physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi, and social media content team member Akash Mane.