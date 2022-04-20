IPL 2022: PBKS record lowest total of the season, Prithvi Shaw-David Warner star in Delhi's 9-wicket win

After Punjab Kings folded for 115 runs, the lowest total of IPL 2022 so far, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner's hitting helped DC win by 9 wickets.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, few would have given DC any chance against the Kings. With six covid positive cases in their camp, two of them being foreigners, Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert, the Capitals rose to the occasion and produced a brilliant game courtesy of their bowlers.

For Delhi, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed all chipped in with two wickets each to help restrict Punjab to a modest total of 115 runs in 20 overs, which would be the lowest total of this season so far.

In reply, Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner flexed their muscles and helped chased down the required target in just 10.3 overs.

And so, against all odds, the Capitals, who have a covid-hit squad were able to register a comprehensive win over Punjab by 9 wickets.

The match, which was shifted to the Brabourne Stadium from Pune, was given a go-ahead barely an hour before the start of play after Delhi keeper-batter Tim Seifert tested positive on Wednesday morning.

Shaw and Warner looked in devastating touch dispatching a deflated looking Punjab bowling attack to all corners of the grounds. However, Punjab bowlers could not be blamed on the night with batters letting the team down on a good pitch.

With Delhi racing to 81 for no loss in the powerplay, the game was as good as over.

It was Delhi's third win in six games while Punjab, who had a game to forget, suffered their fourth loss in seven games.

Earlier, the Delhi spin trio of Lalit (2/11), Kuldeep (2/24) and Axar (2/10) did the bulk of the damage.

With inputs from PTI