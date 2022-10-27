Search icon
T20 World Cup: South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw creates history, first batsman to do THIS in T20Is

T20 World Cup: South African batsman Rilee Rossouw hit 109 runs off 57 balls with 8 sixes and 7 fours against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 01:54 PM IST

Photo: PTI

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Left-handed top order batsman Rilee Rossouw smashed a fiery century in South Africa’s T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh on Thursday. In doing so, Rossouw became the first player from a ICC full member nation to hit back-to-back centuries in the history of T20 internationals. 

Returning to the international circuit for South Africa after a gap of six years, Rossouw has been in exceptional form. In his last T20I outing, Rossouw hit a 48-ball 100* against India on October 4, 2022, during the bygone three-match T20I bilateral series. 

Against Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup on Thursday, Rossouw hit 109 runs off 57 balls with 8 sixes and 7 fours to take South Africa to a mighty 205/5 in 20 overs. This was also the first century by a South African player at the T20 World Cups. The star batsman celebrated his accomplishment passionately.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While Rossouw is the first batsman from a full member nation to achieve the feat, he is not the first overall. That accolade belongs to Gustav McKeon, an 18-year-old batsman for France who became the first player to score consecutive centuries in T20Is earlier this year in July.

Several other players have scored consecutive hundreds in T20s but not on the international stage. Indian southpaw Shikhar Dhawan achieved the feat in IPL in 2020, Australia's David Warner achieved it way back in 2011 in the now defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20) competition. Others include Unmukt Chand in 2013 (Syed Mushtaq Ali T20), Kevin Pietersen (Ram Slam T20), Ishan Kishan in 2019 (SMAT), Luke Wright in 2014 (NatWest T20 Blast), Michael Clinger in 2015 (NatWest T20 Blast), Marco Marais in 2018 (Africa T20 Cup) and Reeza Hendricks in 2018 (Mzansi Super League).

