Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20 World Cup: Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinal after Netherlands beat South Africa

South Africa, Pakistan and Team India are all in the race to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Only two teams can make it through.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

T20 World Cup: Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinal after Netherlands beat South Africa
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board (Twitter)

After England and New Zealand qualified for the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022, the fate of Group 2 will be decided on Sunday, with a triple header as South Africa, Pakistan and Team India all will be in action at the weekend. 

All three teams remain in the hunt to reach the semifinals, although, only two teams can make it through to the next stage. Currently, Team India are at the top of the Group 2 standings with six points, although they will be action after South Africa take on the Netherlands, while Pakistan will fight it out with Bangladesh. 

The match between the Proteas and the Dutch finished and Temba Bavuma's side bowed out of the tournament, having restricted them to a total of 158 runs. They failed to chase down the required 159-run target. 

READ| PAK vs BAN Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 12 Match 41, T20 World Cup 2022

What it does to the standings is that South Africa are out, the winner of Pakistan and Bangladesh will join India in the semifinals. 

Can Pakistan reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022?

Babar Azam's side need to win their match against Bangladesh and still hope for a miracle elsewhere. Having lost against India and Zimbabwe earlier in the group stage, Pakistan's fate is not in their hands any longer. 

The Green Army can reach a maximum of six points if they beat the Bangla Tigers. India are already at six points. Thus, Pakistan will need to beat Bangladesh, and a win would be enough to take them through. 

READ| 'Sath picture tou nahi...': Iftikhar Ahmad's heartfelt post for 'G.O.A.T' Virat Kohli wins the internet

Thus, Pakistan's fate lies in their own hands. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India
Who is Sultan of Brunei, now longest-serving living monarch following British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's death
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN Classes 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT at dge.tn.gov.in: Check how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.