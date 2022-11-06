T20 World Cup: Can Pakistan still qualify for semifinal after Netherlands beat South Africa

Source: Pakistan Cricket Board (Twitter)

After England and New Zealand qualified for the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022, the fate of Group 2 will be decided on Sunday, with a triple header as South Africa, Pakistan and Team India all will be in action at the weekend.

All three teams remain in the hunt to reach the semifinals, although, only two teams can make it through to the next stage. Currently, Team India are at the top of the Group 2 standings with six points, although they will be action after South Africa take on the Netherlands, while Pakistan will fight it out with Bangladesh.

The match between the Proteas and the Dutch finished and Temba Bavuma's side bowed out of the tournament, having restricted them to a total of 158 runs. They failed to chase down the required 159-run target.

What it does to the standings is that South Africa are out, the winner of Pakistan and Bangladesh will join India in the semifinals.

Can Pakistan reach the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022?

Babar Azam's side need to win their match against Bangladesh and still hope for a miracle elsewhere. Having lost against India and Zimbabwe earlier in the group stage, Pakistan's fate is not in their hands any longer.

The Green Army can reach a maximum of six points if they beat the Bangla Tigers. India are already at six points. Thus, Pakistan will need to beat Bangladesh, and a win would be enough to take them through.

Thus, Pakistan's fate lies in their own hands.