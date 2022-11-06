Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Sath picture tou nahi...': Iftikhar Ahmad's heartfelt post for 'G.O.A.T' Virat Kohli wins the internet

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmad penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Virat Kohli, and even though he didn't have a picture with Kohli, he got creative.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:40 AM IST

'Sath picture tou nahi...': Iftikhar Ahmad's heartfelt post for 'G.O.A.T' Virat Kohli wins the internet
Source: Iftikhar Ahmad (Twitter)

On Saturday, November 5, Virat Kohli celebrated his 34th birthday, along with the rest of his Team India mates in Melbourne. On his special day, the former Indian skipper received plenty of love from cricketer fans from all over the globe. And not just the fans, plenty of his players also wished Kohli on his birthday. 

While Glenn Maxwell wished his friend and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Kohli on live television, Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmad also won hearts with his heartfelt post for Virat. 

Not only did Iftikhar refer to Kohli as the 'G.O.A.T' in his tweet, but he also improved a little since he didn't have a picture with the birthday boy. 

READ| IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE updates: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Zimbabwe match?

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani middle-order batsman, who has been a key cog for Babar Azam's side of late, shared a picture of himself, wherein he and Kohli can be seen in the same pose. 

"Happy birthday @imVkohli - saath picture tou nahi, pose he chalegi!" wrote Iftikhar in his caption as he wished Virat Kohli. 

Iftikhar played a crucial knock against South Africa recently, scoring a half-century to help his side prevail over the Proteas and stay alive in the tournament. He had also smashed a fifty against India, earlier when the two arch-rivals met in their respective opening match of the World Cup. 

READ| IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of MCG

Kohli too has been in surreal form for Team India and both players will be hoping to fire on all cylinders as the final Group 2 matches will take place on Sunday as the fight for the two semifinals berths is set to go down to the wire. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India
Who is Sultan of Brunei, now longest-serving living monarch following British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's death
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN Classes 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT at dge.tn.gov.in: Check how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.