'Sath picture tou nahi...': Iftikhar Ahmad's heartfelt post for 'G.O.A.T' Virat Kohli wins the internet

Source: Iftikhar Ahmad (Twitter)

On Saturday, November 5, Virat Kohli celebrated his 34th birthday, along with the rest of his Team India mates in Melbourne. On his special day, the former Indian skipper received plenty of love from cricketer fans from all over the globe. And not just the fans, plenty of his players also wished Kohli on his birthday.

While Glenn Maxwell wished his friend and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Kohli on live television, Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmad also won hearts with his heartfelt post for Virat.

Not only did Iftikhar refer to Kohli as the 'G.O.A.T' in his tweet, but he also improved a little since he didn't have a picture with the birthday boy.

READ| IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE updates: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Zimbabwe match?

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani middle-order batsman, who has been a key cog for Babar Azam's side of late, shared a picture of himself, wherein he and Kohli can be seen in the same pose.

"Happy birthday @imVkohli - saath picture tou nahi, pose he chalegi!" wrote Iftikhar in his caption as he wished Virat Kohli.

Happy birthday @imVkohli - saath picture tou nahi, pose he chalegi! pic.twitter.com/NyoKb9Mi5U — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiAhmed221) November 5, 2022

Iftikhar played a crucial knock against South Africa recently, scoring a half-century to help his side prevail over the Proteas and stay alive in the tournament. He had also smashed a fifty against India, earlier when the two arch-rivals met in their respective opening match of the World Cup.

READ| IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of MCG

Kohli too has been in surreal form for Team India and both players will be hoping to fire on all cylinders as the final Group 2 matches will take place on Sunday as the fight for the two semifinals berths is set to go down to the wire.