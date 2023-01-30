Suryakumar Yadav dubbed ‘Mr 360’ after meeting Yogi Adityanath, check out UP CM’s appreciation tweet

Suryakumar Yadav with UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo - Twitter)

After Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav delivered a stellar performance on the pitch in 2022, not even Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could shy away from showering the Indian T20 star with praises, and a new title!

UP CM Yogi Adityanath met with Suryakumar Yadav recently at his official residence after the second T20I between India and New Zealand at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and could not refrain from praising him in the public arena.

After the meeting, Yogi Adityanath posted a photo of himself with SKY, much to the delight of cricket fans across the country. Not just this, but the Uttar Pradesh CM also called Suryakumar Yadav by a new title – Mr 360.

Tweeting the image of him with the Indian cricketer, UP CM Yogi Adityanath wrote, “With the young and energetic SKY (Mr. 360°) at the official residence in Lucknow.” The Indian cricket team's interim vice-captain could be seen beaming in the photo next to the chief minister.

With young and energetic SKY (Mr. 360°) at official residence, Lucknow.@surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/hHGB2byHcu — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 30, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav was showered with praises after he won the Man of the Match (MOTM) award in India vs New Zealand match in Lucknow for his stellar performance. SKY slammed 26 runs in just 30 balls, pushing India over the edge and taking the team to a smashing victory.

Suryakumar Yadav has been dubbed as Mr 360 after his smashing and consistent performance in 2022, appreciating his stellar shots from all four corners of the cricket pitch. Before this, South African legend Ab de Villiers had been nicknamed Mr 360.

Not just praises from across the world for his cricket performance, Suryakumar Yadav has also been named as the World’s Number 1 batsman in T20i matches for his show of skill in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Last week, SKY was named as the ICC Men's T20I Player of the Year for 2022, making it the first time that the title was given to an Indian player.

