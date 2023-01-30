‘It was my mistake’: Suryakumar Yadav apologises to Washington Sundar, video goes viral

File photo

Star India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday (January 29) admitted that it was his mistake which led to the run-out of Washington Sundar during the 2nd T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow.

Suryakumar Yadav won the Player of the Match award for scoring unbeaten 26 runs of 31 balls on a tricky wicket.

Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya added 31 runs for the fifth-wicket to help India register an important win on the penultimate ball of the match.

Before stitching a partnership with Hardik, Suryakumar had added 20 runs (23 balls) with Washington Sundar. The two were batting well before Sundar got run out after a horrible mix-up with Suryakumar.

At the post-match ceremony, Suryakumar said that he wanted a single which was impoosible.

“It was my mistake, it was definitely not a run, I didn’t see where the ball was going,” Suryakumar said.

Suryakumar had played a delivery from Glenn Phillips but he managed to only glove the ball and tried top steal a quick single. Sundar showed no interest in completing the run but Suryakumar ran down the pitch and Sundar eventually sacrificed his wicket.

Speaking of his innings, Suryakumar said, "A different version of SKY today. Adapting to the situation was very important when I went into bat. After losing Washy, it was important for someone to take the game till the end.”

The third T20I will be played in Ahmedabad on February 1.