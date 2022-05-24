Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

SUP vs VEL Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Supernovas vs Velocity match in the Women's T20 Challenge

Here are the best picks for the Supernovas vs Velocity match in the Women's T20 Challenge.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

Supernovas and Velocity will play the second match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 on Tuesday. It will be the second game of the tournament for the Supernovas. They defeated the Trailblazers in the opening game of the tournament by 49 runs. They would be hoping for a similar performance in this game as well.

READ: Women's T20 Challenge: Pooja Vastrakar's four wicket haul takes Supernovas to a comfortable 49 run victory

Velocity will be playing their first game of the season. During the last season of the tournament, they managed to win 1 out of 2 matches and finished in the third position in the points table. They would be led by Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma and have an experienced squad at their side.

Dream11 Prediction – SUP vs VEL– Women's T20 Challenge

TRA vs SUP Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Women's T20 Challenge

Supernovas vs Velocity Probable Playing XIs

Velocity: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, KP Navgire, Sushma Verma, Nattakn Chantam, Deepti Sharma (c), Sneh Rana, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Radha Yadav, Maya Sonawane

Supernovas: Deandra Dottin, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luus, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh

Supernovas vs Velocity Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. 

READ: IPL 2022: Like to make full use of the powerplay and go big, says Wriddhiman Saha

Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (VC), Alana King, Ayushi Soni, Chandu V, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, Sophie Ecclestone, Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Velocity: Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Ayabonga Khaka, Kiran Navgire, Kate Cross, Keerthi James, Laura Wolvaardt, Maya Sonawane, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Aarti Kedar, Shivali Shinde, Simran Bahadur, Yastika Bhatia, Pranavi Chandra

