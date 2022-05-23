Women's T20 Challenge: Pooja Vastrakar's four wicket haul takes Supernovas to a comfortable 49 run victory

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

Supernovas vs Trailblazers

Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by 49 runs in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Monday. Opting to bat, Supernovas were all out for 163. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (37) top-scored, while Harleen Deol (35) and Deandra Dottin (32) made useful contributions.

The 22-year-old Vastrakar claimed the wickets of Trailblazers' captain Smriti Mandhana (34), her opening partner Hayley Matthews (18), No. 4 Sophia Dunkley (1), and Salma Khatun (0) in two separate spells to tear apart the batting line-up of the defending champions.

England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Australia all-rounder Alana King chipped in with two wickets apiece as Trailblazers could only score 114 for 9 in 20 overs while chasing 164.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana made 34, while Jemimah Rodrigues scored 24. Pooja Vastrakar (4/12) shone with the ball for Supernovas.

Brief Scores:

Supernovas: 163 all out in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 37, Harleen Deol 35, Deandra Dottin 32; Hayley Matthews 3/29, Salma Khatun 2/30).

Trailblazers: 114 for 9 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 34; Pooja Vastrakar 4/12)