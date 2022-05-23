Rishabh Pant cheated of Rs 1.63 crore by former Haryana cricketer Mrinank Singh

Rishabh Pant

India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been cheated by a Haryana cricketer, identified as Mrinank Singh. Under the pretext of reselling luxury watches, bags, and jewelry among other goods, Singh duped the southpaw for ₹1,63,00,000 last year in February through a bounced cheque.

Pant loves luxury watches and trusted Mrinank Singh, who made him believe that he can provide him with expensive items at much cheaper rates. And that’s when Rishabh Pant fell into the trap and got conned by almost Rs 1, 63 crores.

Mrinank was sentenced to jail and is currently serving his term in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai for allegedly cheating a businessman of ₹6 lakhs. After Rishabh Pant and his manager, Puneet Solanki filed a case against the Haryana cricketer, the Saket Court directed the authorities to produce the accused for a formal hearing.

The complaint stated: “In January 2021, Mrinank told Pant and Solanki that he had started a business of buying and selling luxury watches, bags, jewelry, etc. He gave references to several cricketers to whom he claimed to have sold the goods. He falsely represented to Pant and his manager that he could procure luxury watches and other accessories for them at good discounts and very cheap prices.”

The statement revealed that Pant handed over a luxury watch and jewelry worth ₹65,70,731 for resale, the same for which he was duped.

“Believing in the story of the accused, Pant handed over a luxury watch and few jewelry items in the month of Feb 2021 to the accused, that were purchased by him for Rs 65,70,731/- (Sixty Five Lakh Seventy Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty One only) for resale