'Umran ka hai ki maar hi dena hai batsman ko': SRH's new signee reveals how India pacer gets excited while bowling

Umran Malik made headlines for his blistering pace during the opening T20I of India's three-match series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (January 3). The 23-year-old Jammu pacer made history at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium by bowling the quickest delivery by an Indian bowler in international cricket history.

The right-arm fast bowler clocked 155 kmph on the fourth ball of the 17th over of the run chase, when he dismissed Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Umran's pace has always been a talking point, and now his long-time friend and teammate Vivrant Sharma, who will share the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room with him in the IPL, has revealed what it is like to bat against him.

The 23-year-old cricketer, who was signed by Orange Army for Rs 2.6 crore in the IPL 2023 mini auction, said that when people start shouting his name, the star pacer gets fired up and bowls faster even in the nets.

"Even on the nets, if people start cheering for him, it gives him an adrenaline rush. He will start bowling quicker," Vivrant told the Indian Express.

"Uska hai ki maar hi dena hai batsman ko aur net pe toh no-ball ka koi concept hai nahi wo 22-yard 18-yard ho jata hai aur agar 4 logo ne waah Umran waah kar diya fir aapko bhagwan hi bacha sakte hai (He just wants to go hard at the batsman and in the nets, you don’t have the concept of no-ball, 22 yards reduce to 18, and if few people start chanting his name, then only god can save you," he said.

Umran shot to popularity in the second half of the IPL 2021 when Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him as a replacement for the injured T Natarajan. He excelled with his speed in the nets and was subsequently given the opportunity to play in the match. He also lived up to the hype there, and as a result, he was retained by the franchise prior to the mega-auction.

The 2022 IPL proved to be a life-changing experience for the youngster, who impressed not just with his pace but also with his wicket-taking talents. In 14 IPL matches, he dismissed 22 batters and ended fourth in wicket-taking. He also received an India call-up as a result of his outstanding performance in the IPL 2022 and is now a full-time white-ball player for India.

