Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Umran ka hai ki maar hi dena hai batsman ko': SRH's new signee reveals how India pacer gets excited while bowling

Umran Malik earned his India call-up due to his superb show in the IPL 2022 and is now a full-time white-ball player for India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

'Umran ka hai ki maar hi dena hai batsman ko': SRH's new signee reveals how India pacer gets excited while bowling
Umran Malik

Umran Malik made headlines for his blistering pace during the opening T20I of India's three-match series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (January 3). The 23-year-old Jammu pacer made history at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium by bowling the quickest delivery by an Indian bowler in international cricket history. 

The right-arm fast bowler clocked 155 kmph on the fourth ball of the 17th over of the run chase, when he dismissed Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Umran's pace has always been a talking point, and now his long-time friend and teammate Vivrant Sharma, who will share the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room with him in the IPL, has revealed what it is like to bat against him. 

The 23-year-old cricketer, who was signed by Orange Army for Rs 2.6 crore in the IPL 2023 mini auction, said that when people start shouting his name, the star pacer gets fired up and bowls faster even in the nets.

"Even on the nets, if people start cheering for him, it gives him an adrenaline rush. He will start bowling quicker," Vivrant told the Indian Express. 

"Uska hai ki maar hi dena hai batsman ko aur net pe toh no-ball ka koi concept hai nahi wo 22-yard 18-yard ho jata hai aur agar 4 logo ne waah Umran waah kar diya fir aapko bhagwan hi bacha sakte hai (He just wants to go hard at the batsman and in the nets, you don’t have the concept of no-ball, 22 yards reduce to 18, and if few people start chanting his name, then only god can save you," he said.

Umran shot to popularity in the second half of the IPL 2021 when Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him as a replacement for the injured T Natarajan. He excelled with his speed in the nets and was subsequently given the opportunity to play in the match. He also lived up to the hype there, and as a result, he was retained by the franchise prior to the mega-auction.

The 2022 IPL proved to be a life-changing experience for the youngster, who impressed not just with his pace but also with his wicket-taking talents. In 14 IPL  matches, he dismissed 22 batters and ended fourth in wicket-taking. He also received an India call-up as a result of his outstanding performance in the IPL 2022 and is now a full-time white-ball player for India.

READ| India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Good news for fans as both teams set to play against each other this year, details inside

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Janhvi Kapoor turns into 'little mermaid', fans call her 'next Kylie Jenner'
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
These bold pics of Sakshi Chopra, Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter, will blow your mind
Photos that prove Shweta Tiwari is ageing in reverse
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC GD Constable admit card released at ssc.nic.in, exam from January 10, Know how to download hall ticket
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.