India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Good news for fans as both teams set to play against each other this year, details inside

India and Pakistan are in the same group for the Asia Cup 2023.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet again in the preliminary group stage of the Asia Cup in 2023. Due to the limited number of meetings between the two bordering countries, they are frequently lumped together at multi-nation events.

The format for the 2023 Asia Cup will remain the same as it has been for the previous two seasons. The 16th edition of the competition will feature 13 matches, including the subsequent Super 4 stage and the final.

The tournament will be held in September, with the ODI World Cup taking place in October-November. It will be contested in the 50-over format. The tournament is well-known for its flexibility, as it was reduced to a T20 format in 2016 and 2022.

Jay Shah, president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), announced the cricketing calendar for 2023-24, as well as the road for associate states to enter the competition. With India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka already confirmed, the Men's Premier Cup champion will be handed the final berth.

Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket!

The Men's Premier Cup will feature ten teams separated into two groups participating in 20 games. Hong Kong qualified for the 2022 edition and was placed in the preliminary group stage alongside India and Pakistan.

The final two editions of the continental competition were held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2018 and 2022. Sri Lanka is the defending champion, having won the tournament in September 2022 with an unexpected win over the Men in Green.

Pakistan was assigned to host the tournament, but has been dealt a setback due to India's unwillingness to travel across the border. Both countries are currently adamant about their viewpoint on the host country.

Team India is likely to make a formal request for a neutral venue, while Pakistan is adamant about keeping the tournament on their home turf.

