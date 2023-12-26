Star IPL player seeks police help after former girlfriend threatens to...

KC Cariappa is a resident of Ramaiah Layout in Nagasandra, Bangalore, and is from Kodagu, also known as Coorg, a rural district in Karnataka.

Former player of Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals, KC Cariappa, has asked for help from the police after his ex-girlfriend threatened to end his cricketing career. As per the 29-year-old cricketer, the woman has also allegedly threatened members of his family. KC Cariappa's complaint to the police comes one year after the woman had filed a case against him.

KC Cariappa is a resident of Ramaiah Layout in Nagasandra, Bangalore, and is from Kodagu, also known as Coorg, a rural district in Karnataka. The cricketer informed police officials that he fell in love with a woman but broke up with her because she was addicted to drugs, an alcoholic, and promiscuous.

KC Cariappa also told the police that he tried convincing the woman to quit alcohol but she did not listen to him. A senior police official said, "Based on the complaint filed by Cariappa, we have taken up a case."