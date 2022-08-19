Sridharan Sriram appointed as Bangladesh head coach for Asia Cup and T20I World Cup

Sridharan Sriram

Long-time Australian men`s assistant coach Sridharan Sriram, who left his job with the Kangaroos to focus on his coaching career in India recently, has reportedly been appointed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to lead the national team in the forthcoming Asia Cup in the UAE and the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October.

The Chennai-based Sriram had been with the Australian squad for six years as predominately a spin coach, while also playing a key role in the batting, fielding and strategy for the side across multiple campaigns

"Yes, we have chosen Sriram up until the World Cup," a BCB director told The Daily Star on condition of anonymity about the former India cricketer.

"As we are moving forward with a fresh mindset, the new coach will be seen from the Asia Cup onwards. And since the T20 World Cup is our main target, he (a new coach) will not get time to adapt if he is not recruited from the Asia Cup. Many may say that there is not much left for the Asia Cup. However, as I said, our main focus is the T20 World Cup," the BCB official was quoted as saying in the report.

The report added that BCB president, Nazmul Hassan Papon, had on Thursday hinted at making "drastic changes" to improve Bangladesh`s performance in the two mega-events. The reported development means new coach, Russell Domingo of South Africa, who has also arrived in Dhaka, will now focus his attention to red-ball cricket.

"Domingo would continue his role in guiding the Test team, for now, as we have a Test match against India in November," the BCB director was quoted as saying.

Sriram played eight ODIs for the India national side between 2000 and 2004, playing his last international match against Bangladesh in 2004 at Dhaka. Sriram is also on the coaching staff of IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.