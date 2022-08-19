Check out the elite list of bowlers who have taken 100 or more wickets at the same venue

Recently, Stuart Broad from England joined the elite list of bowlers who have taken 100 or more wickets on the same cricket ground.
England's quick Stuart Broad has become only the second player to take 100 Test wickets at Lord`s, joining long-time pace-bowling partner James Anderson, who was on the field to welcome him in celebration.
On the second day of the opening Test against South Africa, the 36-year-old Broad dismissed Kyle Verreynne with an edge behind to Ben Foakes to become the second player to take 100 Test wickets at the venue.
Apart from Stuart Broad and James Anderson, there are 2 more cricketers who have achieved this same feat o taking 100+ wickets in a particular venue.
1. James Anderson - 117 wickets in Lords
Few bowlers have had as much success at Lord's as James Anderson. In 23 Test Matches at the Ground, he has bowled 5,439 balls and taken 103 wickets at an average of 23.89, making him the leading Test wicket-taker at the Home of Cricket.
28 wickets among those have came against India.
2. Muttiah Muralitharan - 3 different venues
Muttiah Muralitharan, who holds the record for the most number of Test wickets is the only bowler to take 100+ Test wickets at the same venue. He took 166 wickets in Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, 117 wickets in Asgiriya Stadium and 111 wickets in Galle International Stadium, Galle.
3. Rangana Herath -102 wickets in Galle
Herath claimed 102 Test wickets at Galle alone, making Joe Root his 100th and 101st victims and Jos Buttler his last during Sri Lanka's 211-run defeat to England in the first Test. The 40-year-old claimed 433 wickets in his 93 Tests which he played for Sri Lanka.
4. Stuart Broad - 100+ wickets at Lords
Stuart Broad is the latest one to join this elite group. But, this feat is just another achievement in the sport for Broad, who is approaching Glenn McGrath`s fifth spot on the all-time Test wicket-taking list. Broad, with 553 scalps, is 10 away from equalling his Australian rival, and could well pass him by the end of the current series.
In terms of quick bowlers, Anderson (658 scalps so far) would be the only man separating Broad at the top once overtaking the Australian.Players to take 100 Test wickets at a single venue