Check out the elite list of bowlers who have taken 100 or more wickets at the same venue

Recently, Stuart Broad from England joined the elite list of bowlers who have taken 100 or more wickets on the same cricket ground.

England's quick Stuart Broad has become only the second player to take 100 Test wickets at Lord`s, joining long-time pace-bowling partner James Anderson, who was on the field to welcome him in celebration.

On the second day of the opening Test against South Africa, the 36-year-old Broad dismissed Kyle Verreynne with an edge behind to Ben Foakes to become the second player to take 100 Test wickets at the venue.

Apart from Stuart Broad and James Anderson, there are 2 more cricketers who have achieved this same feat o taking 100+ wickets in a particular venue.