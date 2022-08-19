CSK's loss, gain for MI? 5 franchises who could rope in Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2023

Ravindra Jadeja's future with Chennai Super Kings has been up in the air, with Jadeja reportedly being unhappy over his captaincy tenure in IPL 2022.
Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are reportedly heading for an unceremonious divorce ahead of IPL 2023 season. There have been multiple reports of trouble in paradise as Jadeja deleted all posts related to CSK from his social media handles, and even unfollowed the franchise. The Indian all-rounder is said to be unhappy over the manner how his captaincy stint in IPL 2022 ended, as he was eager to lead the side for a longer stretch of games.
Nonetheless, after nine years with CSK, Jadeja is ready to move on and there won't be any shortage of suitors. Here are five teams who could rope in Ravindra Jadeja for IPL 2023 season:
1. Mumbai Indians
Could CSK's loss be Mumbai Indians' (MI) gain? After a forgettable IPL 2022 campaign, the record five-time IPL champs will be raring to set things right in the upcoming season. Should Rohit Sharma's side be able to pull off a move for Ravindra Jadeja, it would be a massive statement of intent from MI. Moreover, with Kieron Pollard looking like a shadow of his former self, Jadeja may yet be able to replace the West Indies legend.
2. Royal Challengers Bangalore
Could Ravindra Jadeja be the final piece of RCB's jigsaw puzzle which could help them land the coveted IPL title? Last year the Bengaluru-based franchise gave a good account of themselves, but they relied heavily on Dinesh Karthik. Jadeja could compliment him very well, and given how the surface of M Chinnaswamy Stadium assists batting and spin bowling, the Sourashtra all-rounder would have a gala time in RCB colours.
3. Kolkata Knight Riders
Under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, KKR certainly had their moments, but they looked like a team under transition. Ravindra Jadeja could yet help add more steel to KKR's all-round options. Honestly, we can only dream how lethal the duo of Jadeja and Andre Russell could be. Add to that the fact that Eden Gardens is a batting-friendly pitch, Jadeja would help KKR end their wait for a third IPL trophy.
4. Punjab Kings
After missing out on IPL 2022 playoffs spot by just 2 points, Punjab Kings (PBKS) must have been utterly disappointed. After some good work in IPL 2022 mega auction, the Mohali-based franchise could move for Ravindra Jadeja to add some much-needed experience to their youthful side. Not only would he bring a winning mentality and his exuberant skills, Jadeja could also help Mayank Agarwal become a much-better captain, having played under MS Dhoni for so long.
5. Sunrisers Hyderabad
The champions of IPL 2016, SRH had another forgettable season in the most recent edition of IPL. Last year, they finished bottom of the table, so it's clear that something had to change for the Orange Army. With fringe players like Abdul Samad and Shreyas Gopal not making many contributions, they could be released to pave the way for Jadeja's arrival.