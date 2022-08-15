Ravindra Jadeja and CSK set to part ways for IPL 2023? All-rounder looking for offers from other teams

Ravindra Jadeja

The messy relationship between Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seems to have reached its final stage. The India all-rounder is likely to quit the Yellow Jersey team for the next season of the cash-rich league, according to reports.

READ | Has Ravindra Jadeja confirmed his exit from CSK? Fans react after all-rounder deletes reply under franchise post

It has been learnt that Jadeja is 'out of touch' with the Chennai-based team management since the completion of IPL 2022 which had concluded in May, the Times of India reported.

According to the reports, the batter will be listing himself at the IPL trading window and will look for offers from other teams.

Talking about the issue, it all began after Jadeja was made the skipper of the CSK side for IPL 2022, and under his captaincy, the team underperformed.

He mid-way gave up the leadership and handed it over to MS Dhoni back again. However, things did not end there as he was seen leaving the tournament in the middle due to injury.

Post that, Jadeja went on to remove all posts related to CSK's 2021 and 2022 seasons from his social media accounts. This was enough indication that all is not well between the all-rounder and the franchise.

However, an official from CSK had said told ANI, "See, this is a personal call by him. We are not aware of such kinds of incidents from our side. All OK. Nothing is wrong."

But that is not all, there were even some claims that Jadeja did not even wish Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his birthday this year on social media, which he used to do till last year.

While the rift between the side and the player is just increasing, fans have speculated that Jadeja could be joining Mumbai Indians after his social media post attracted attention. This post came during the time Jadeja was confirmed to not be fit for the second ODI against West Indies.

Jadeja had on his Twitter account to post his photo in the stylish India blue attire and captioned it "Blue addiction [India flag]".